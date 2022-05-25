ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth’s attempt May 17 to remove not only a fellow board member but also the mayor from their elected positions was met with a 3-2 voted against the action. She accused them of being illegally in their positions due to discrepancies pertaining to their residences.
During the previous meeting, board members voted 2-0 to make a change in who holds the vice mayor position from Garth to Ward 5 Alderman John Allen.
“In lieu of the wonderful events that transpired at our last meeting, I did a little digging and researching. I am going to say this and then I’m going to put a motion on the floor, and it can go whatever or however way it wants to go since we’re going to do what we want to do,” she said before recapping the timing of 2021’s special election for the mayor’s seat.
A runoff for the election was held April 6 that year, yielding Charles Scott as the winner, and Garth claims he filed homestead in Kentucky the previous month.
“Also in Ward 1, we have our illustrious alderman, Mr. [Robert] Devaull. He lives right next to my brother and has done so for about a minute now,” she said in claiming he doesn’t reside in Ward 1.
Garth has raised the same claims at previous meetings.
“I think we’ve been dealing with this ever since day one and I’m just wondering if this is going to put this to bed or is this going to continue on until we leave our seats. I hope this puts this to bed one way or the other. The state’s going to take action or they’re going to leave it alone for us to do with whatever we decide,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes, who seconded the motion.
Allen, Devaull and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom voted against the motion.
Later in the meeting, Devaull motioned for the board to contact the district attorney and secretary of state’s office to request an advisory opinion about an allegation of misuse of city property and city equipment. When Haynes asked him to be more specific, Devaull refrained from giving more information.
When asked if a motion was required, city attorney Bob Faulks said he can contact the appropriate person after the allegations are explained. Devaull withdrew his motion and said he will discuss concerns with Faulks.
During citizen input, Joyce Vasser gave her take about the recent divisiveness among board members.
“I’d like you folks, whether it’s personal, legal or whatever, please sit down and get together where you can all work together. You are all representing us. If you can’t work together, there’s no way we’re going to be able to move the City of Aberdeen forward,” she said.
Updated ordinances
Aldermen voted 3-2 to approve ordinances pertaining to rental property inspection and dog ownership, with Garth and Haynes against the action.
“I attended these public hearings, and we got a very small sample of people who actually came forward. I’m really stuck on the direction I want to go with this because I got phone calls after the fact asking questions whether it’s an overreach or not. I know you’re trying to prevent the slumlords but at the same time, you’ve got good landlords who are getting caught up because of what a few are doing,” Haynes said, asking what can be done to protect landlords from bad renters.
Scott said the rental inspection ordinance is meant to address health and safety.
“I deal with calls everyday where people are talking about their [landlords] are not taking care of the place and basically all we can do is say, ‘You collect documents, and we’ll turn it in.’ One of our citizens collected a stack this thick, they turned it in, and the landlord didn’t do a thing about it. This puts teeth for the city to help take care of the citizens and the person renting the home,” Scott said.
Allen noted he was surprised by the lack of input during the June 10 public hearing about the ordinances. During citizen input, Chestine Clay suggested including information about public hearings as part of bills through the Aberdeen Electric Department.
Both ordinances will go into effect June 17.
In other business
Scott said the city received $9,555 through the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for a survey for a potential new historic district, which was discussed last month. The proposed district includes a large portion of Vine Street, with points north of Short Street.
The original application included 163 buildings for the district, in addition for Shivers school, the original Black library and the Masonic Lodge to be added to the national register.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins gave a recap of several upcoming events, including free outdoor movies, Prairie Fun Day and activities through the park and recreation department and Monroe County Extension Service.
Haynes said during his input, plans are underway for Joe Lee Howard Day, which will be held June 4 at Newberger Park.
“It’s just a nice time to bring our community together. This is not a black and white thing. This is not a young and old thing. This is for our citizens, to come together as one and operate as one,” he said.
Robbins gave a few details for the city’s Fourth of July fireworks events, which will be held at Aberdeen High School and include games, music and concessions. In a related matter, aldermen approved 3-2 to allow a local church to have fireworks ahead of Independence Day. Odom and Allen, who voted against, expressed concerns such as having to allow for other similar requests.
On a separate note, Robbins said receipts from restaurant and hotel purchases in March for the specialty tax which funds the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau was at an all-time high.
Rico Collins, the new manager of Sonic, introduced himself during last week’s meeting, saying he wants to be more involved in the community.
“I believe in serving people and helping the community. The name of the game is making Sonic relevant. I don’t want to just be another place you pass by. We want to be relevant to the people of Aberdeen – to your senior care homes, to your schools, at your board meetings. We want to be of serve and be help,” he said.
City engineer Dustin Dabbs said work was underway for shade structures as part of General Young Park’s continued improvements.
During his input, Scott thanked everyone who helped with a recent banquet for the Mayor’s Youth Council. He also recognized Garth for receiving completing her the Certified Municipal Officials program through the Mississippi Municipal League.