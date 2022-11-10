ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth revisited a recent ruling of the Mississippi Supreme Court during Nov. 1’s board of aldermen meeting, questioning the city’s approach to the Ward 1 alderman seat.
In September, the state’s highest court ruled a 2021 special election between sitting alderman Robert Devaull and his opponent, Nicholas Holliday, should not have occurred because Devaull didn’t correctly file a sworn copy of his Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee complaint during the required time period.
An election contest to June 16, 2020’s Democratic primary run-off was held in January 2021, and Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr. ordered the new election, citing several irregularities with the previous run-off.
“The citizens are quite unclear and would like clarity. I don’t even know if the people sitting around this table have clarity,” Garth said before passing around copies of the ruling to city officials. “By a 9-0 vote, they voted to reverse it, which means Mr. Devaull was never in that seat as far as the Supreme Court is concerned.”
She asked city attorney Bob Faulks what guidance he gave the board about the ruling.
“The Mississippi Supreme Court issued a judgment on Sept. 15. We had a lot of discussion up here about the judgment not being the final step. Robert’s attorneys, [Jim] Mozingo and [Lydia] Quarles, filed a motion for rehearing on Sept. 29. Mr. Holliday’s attorney did not file a reply to that motion for reconsideration, and the case is still pending before the Mississippi Supreme Court on the motion for reconsideration,” he said.
He said the Supreme Court’s final action is issuing a mandate, which had not been issued at the time of last week’s meeting.
“Mr. Devaull is rightfully in that seat and will remain in that seat until a mandate is issued that says something else,” Faulks said.
Garth argued Faulks should have advised Devaull against remaining in the capacity of an alderman.
Before Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting was called to order, Holliday sat at the board table and ultimately complied with law enforcement when Mayor Charles Scott asked for him to be removed. Garth vocalized her disagreement about Holliday not being allowed to serve as alderman and chose to leave.
Days later, Scott filed papers against Garth and Holliday. Holliday was served for conspiracy to prevent Devaull from fulfilling his duties as alderman, disturbance in a public place, impersonating an elected official and not being bonded as an elected official. Garth was also served for disturbance at a public place and conspiracy to prevent Devaull from serving.
The case is scheduled to be heard Nov. 15 in Monroe County Justice Court before Judge Sarah Stevens.
In a related matter to the election contest, aldermen approved earlier in the meeting to pay election commissioners Jennifer Rollison and Lee Turnage for their services for extra duties required, which has been held for the past several months. A separate settlement with a third person, Earnestine Metcalf, who served with them, was also approved.
In other business
Aldermen approved to advertise for a seat on the Aberdeen School Board, which will be selected in December.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom asked about the trash pick up of extra materials, such as cardboard boxes, during her input.
“I’ve had a number of calls about trash pick up. I was under the impression the city was going to pick up the extras – not the garbage, but the other stuff put on the street as they always have,” she said, asking for public works to identify items needing collection.
Scott said cardboard boxes need to be broken down, and Odom asked if the city will pick them up, which he said it will.
“During the holiday season, the county is supposed to set three big dumpsters and any overflow people have, they can take. It’s only for overflow and not regular garbage,” Devaull said.
It’s unknown at this point where and when the dumpsters will be placed.
During her input, Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins shared updates about the Paradise Alley project and a new Christmas event offering businesses and organizations to promote themselves by decorating Christmas trees.
“Tinsel at the Tracks will be a new event, and it will be at the Main Street Depot. There will be sponsored trees, and we will provide the trees partially through a TVA grant we received in partnership with the electric department, Main Street and the visitors bureau. We will provide the trees, and they’ll be sponsored by different groups, businesses and organizations and they’ll light it and decorate it to portray themselves,” she said.
Tinsel at the Tracks is planned for Dec. 1-Jan. 8.
As far as Paradise Alley, the electric department was working on hanging string lights last week, and a mural artist was close to beginning painting. Later in the meeting, aldermen approved funding for the alley to be paved contingent on Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson checking for underground utilities in the area.
Robbins also noted three faded wayfinder signs for Blue Bluff in town were recently rewrapped.
The board approved the low bid of $154,711 from Hanna Contracting for a drainage improvement project on Parkway Street. During discussion, Garth asked if any work can be done to resolve issues on Park Street.
“[Former public works director] Mr. [Richard] Boone and I were working on a drainage program to itemize and prioritize based on the cost,” said engineer Dustin Dabbs of a citywide plan.
Devaull asked about a sinkhole on Vine Street, and Scott said the water department was awaiting an evaluation of water lines before proceeding with repair.
Dabbs also requested a pay request for the contractor working on the new electric department building, which was approved. He also noted the need for debris removal associated with clearing at the new water department site alongside Meridian Street. The original plan was to burn the debris.
“The initial contract was to knock it down, and we were going to burn it but the fire chief is recommending that we not burn that and have it removed from the site so we’ll have to take quotes,” he said.
