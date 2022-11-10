mcj-2022-11-09-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Aberdeen High School students Willie Ware, left, and Jayden Walker were recognized by Mayor Charles Scott for their achievements during last week's board of aldermen meeting.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth revisited a recent ruling of the Mississippi Supreme Court during Nov. 1’s board of aldermen meeting, questioning the city’s approach to the Ward 1 alderman seat.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you