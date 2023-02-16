ABERDEEN – A motion to appeal a Monroe County Justice Court ruling against a member of the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen was denied Feb. 13 in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Judge Kelly Mims ruled the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the matter of Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth’s five-day jail sentence after she was found guilty of disturbance in a public place stemming from an incident before Sept. 20, 2022’s aldermen meeting was called to order.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens sentenced Garth Dec. 20, and her attorney, Walter Zinn Jr., filed the appeal Jan. 19.
Stevens signed an order Feb. 14 for Garth to report to the Monroe County Detention Center by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to serve the sentence.
In circuit court filings, county attorney Candace Blalock stated Mississippi Uniform Circuit and County Court Rules outling appeals must be provided to all parties or their attorneys, which includes the lower court whose judgment is being appealed. She continued to state rules detail a certificate of service and payments must be simultaneously filed with the written appeal within 30 days of a lower court’s ruling.
Blalock stated in court records documents were not sent to her, and no filing fee or bond fee was paid until Jan. 25.
In addition to the jail time, Garth was fined $657.75.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:30 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
