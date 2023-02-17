ABERDEEN – A Feb. 16 appeal was filed with the Mississippi Supreme Court, allowing a member of the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen to avoid a Monroe County Justice Court judge’s order to report to jail Feb. 17 to serve a five-day sentence for a disturbance charge.
Judge Sarah Stevens found Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth guilty of the misdemeanor charge last November and sentenced her to five days in the Monroe County Detention Center and $657.75 in fines on Dec. 20, 2022.
The charge stemmed from an incident before Sept. 20, 2022’s aldermen meeting was called to order.
Attorney Walter Zinn Jr. filed a circuit court appeal on behalf of Garth Jan. 19. A hearing was held Feb. 13, and Judge Kelly Mims ruled the court didn’t have jurisdiction over the matter.
Stevens signed an order Feb. 14 for Garth to report to the Monroe County Detention Center by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 to serve the sentence. However, the Supreme Court appeal allowed for additional time for the matter to be considered by the state’s highest court.
In circuit court filings, county attorney Candace Blalock stated Mississippi Uniform Circuit and County Court Rules outling appeals must be provided to all parties or their attorneys, which includes the lower court whose judgment is being appealed. She continued to state rules detail a certificate of service and payments must be simultaneously filed with the written appeal within 30 days of a lower court’s ruling.
Blalock stated in court records documents were not sent to her, and no filing fee or bond fee was paid until Jan. 25.
The Supreme Court appeal, filed by Leland attorney Ashley N. Harris, states Garth was not given a fair justice court trial.
Court filings continued to state “substantial harm will occur to other parties interested parties if the order of incarceration is not stayed. A stay would do no harm to the public interest. In fact, in balancing the interest of the public, it is clear that enabling this form of censure and violation of the Appellant's protected speech creates a standard of irreparable harm to elected officials across the State of Mississippi.”
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Mississippi...
Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen
For the Buttahatchie River...including Aberdeen...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.
The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen.
* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Water is covering a portion of Air Base
Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland is
flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 14.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall early Sunday morning, before
rising again to 15.6 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will
then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&