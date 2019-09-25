Individuals in Monroe, Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties, who were unable to work because of the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding may apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA), the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced Sept. 24.
People who live or work in one of the affected counties and could not work because of major destruction caused by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred during Feb. 22, 2019 through March 29, 219 are entitled to apply and may be eligible to receive DUA.
Self-employed individuals, who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster, and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster, may be eligible for DUA. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel, or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.
Eligible to apply for DUA are individuals who: (1.) became the major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household; (2.) cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster; (3.) could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business, and; (4.) are unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal government.
Individuals in Monroe, Clay, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lowndes, Sharkey, Warren and Yazoo counties can apply online, 24 hours a day, at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling toll-free1:877-633-7275 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Oct. 24, 2019.