NETTLETON – During Dec. 5’s meeting, aldermen approved a zoning ordinance amendment providing minimum floor areas for dwellings.
New constructions with one bedroom must be at least 720 square feet, which increases by 120 square feet for each additional bedroom, according to the amendment.
“We also made some alterations to the definition of manufactured and modular homes just to clarify what is considered a manufactured home and what is classified as a modular home. It’s specifically designed to address shed houses and other types of pre-fabricated portable buildings that are converted into dwellings. Based upon the amendments, it clarifies those are to be treated and classified as manufactured housing, which was the original intent of the ordinance when it was first drafted and adopted a few years ago,” said city building official Shane Davis after the meeting.
The matter passed 4-1 with Alderman-at-large Herbert Arnold voting against the matter.
In other business, aldermen approved a resolution and contract for Three Rivers Planning and Development District to be responsible for the city’s redistricting following the most recent census. Meetings between city and Three Rivers officials are set to begin in January.
Board members also approved an agreement with American Municipal Services regarding collection of city court debt. The debt, which dates back to 2001, totals $730,000.
The collection agency will take the steps to track down those responsible for the delinquent fines owed to the city. The matter has been discussed during recent meetings.
Aldermen also approved an annual software contract with BBI, Inc. and a change of January’s board of aldermen meeting to Jan. 5 due to the New Year’s holiday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.