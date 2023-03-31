From event appearances to live performances, two Monroe County musicians have gained plenty of local exposure since getting TV time during the “American Idol” season premiere in late February.
Colin Stough of Gattman and Zachariah Smith of Amory earned their golden tickets to Hollywood during the season premiere of the popular vocal talent show.
“American Idol” Hollywood Week rounds air April 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. on ABC and stream the following days on Hulu.
Monroe County’s contestants both said Hollywood Week illustrated the stress that can come with being a musician.
“You go through a lot of challenges, you’re hit with a lot of roadblocks. You have to stay strong-minded throughout the whole process,” Smith said, adding the experience helped him figure out more about his voice and style. “This is where you really break yourself down and build yourself back up, kind of like boot camp for the military.”
Stough said Hollywood Week taught him how to work under pressure.
“In cases like that, you fail sometimes and have to pick yourself back up and get ready to go after it the next day,” he said.
This season has featured six weeks of audition episodes, leading up to Hollywood Week.
While Smith earned his golden ticket by getting three ‘yes’ votes from celebrity judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, by singing, “Hurts So Good" by John Mellencamp, Stough unanimously won over the judges with his cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”
According to an “American Idol” press website, Hollywood Week’s first episode will feature fan-favorite alumni from the show mentoring contestants to build on songwriting skills, stage presence and confidence.
The second episode of Hollywood Week continues with contestants forming dynamic duos for the duets challenge.
Smith and Stough are two of three contestants from Mississippi on this season of “American Idol.” Kayleigh Grace Clark of Sumrall won her ticket to Hollywood by performing “The Dance” by Garth Brooks.
Since appearing on February’s season premiere, Smith and Stough have played to crowds through outdoor concerts at Smokin’ Bros and also at the Pub on Main, both in Amory; Munson & Bros in Columbus; and Amsterdam Deli & Grill in Tupelo.
They both also participated in a meet and greet at Amory Main Street’s Mudbugs on Main.
Outside of northeast Mississippi, both have received national press and support of new fans ahead of their next steps on the show.
“It definitely has definitely opened a lot of doors and opened up a lot for my musical journey off the show,” Stough said.
One of his favorite racecar drivers, Kye Kelley, of “Street Outlaws” fame, shared a post about him on social media following his “American Idol” debut, along with UFC fighters and Instagram musicians.
“It’s unbelievable. I never personally thought I’d be here. Seeing certain people sharing my stuff…I get they’re human beings, but it makes you feel good with someone who’s on a much bigger scale of life than you are and they like your stuff,” he said.
A video introduction highlighted Smith’s job at Bill’s Hamburgers, and he said people from several states have come to the restaurant just to meet him since it aired weeks ago.
“I knew I’d be getting a lot of support but didn’t know it’d be this much,” Smith said. “Just the fact people are driving from out of town to see me makes me feel like I’ve made it to my big break. It’s cool to see everybody come together to support two local guys try to chase their dreams.”
Smith was in his hometown of Wabash, Indiana this week, performing shows and speaking to students at his Alma mater about not giving up on their dreams.
“I was once sitting in their seats watching people come perform and now I’m doing it just because I didn’t give up and kept pushing even through the darkest of times,” he said.
