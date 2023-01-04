mcj-2023-01-04-news-legion-membership

People gather for a previous POW/MIA Memorial Service at American Legion Post 26 in Aberdeen. The post is hosting a membership drive this week.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 will host membership drives Jan. 5 and 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the lobby of the legion post, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N.

