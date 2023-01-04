ABERDEEN – American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 will host membership drives Jan. 5 and 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. in the lobby of the legion post, located at 523 Hwy. 145 N.
“If someone had a father, a grandfather or if their spouse is serving in the military, they can come into the auxiliary. We also have what’s called dual-membership, where if couples are both in the military, they can be dual-members. We also have a ruling now where the men can come into the auxiliary if they are married to a military wife,” said auxiliary 26 member Ann Johnson.
Membership dues for the auxiliary unit are $25 for a year, and dues for the junior auxiliary, which is for ages birth to 18, are $6 per year. American Legion dues are $30 per year, according to Johnson.
“We need our military to bring their discharge papers. If a lady wants to join the auxiliary, we need her family’s discharge papers and a death certificate,” she said.
Both American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 meet the first Tuesday of each month for a meal before they break into their meetings.
“Getting our membership up helps when representatives go to Washington, D.C. to try to get things passed for our military and veterans,” Johnson said.
She said benefits of joining include eligibility for an accident death insurance policy and discounts at certain hotels.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.