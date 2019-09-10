ABERDEEN – American Legion Post 26 and Auxiliary Unit 26 installed its new officers for the year through a ceremony Aug. 13. After serving seven years as president of the ladies’ unit, Diane Belue passed the gavel to Tricia Darty.
“Ms. Diane Belue has been a unit president, a district president, she’s been state department historian and now this upcoming year, she is department first vice president,” Darty said.
Past post commander Lynn Rodgers presided over the installation of the legion post’s officers and added the need for more membership at the unit.
“As I look over the audience, there are faces would’ve been here. Most of them, like my wife, have gone on. But talking about missing individuals, there’s one reason this state is so short of members. The ones who have gone on, we can’t seem to replace them,” he said. “When I was department commander in ’04 and ’05, we had 18,000 legionnaires. This year, we finished with just a little over 12,000.”