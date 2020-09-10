AMORY – Following up on an item from its previous meeting, the board of aldermen approved to accept a piece of land bequeathed to the city and honor requests to name it Owen Park and also include appropriate signage with the names of the family during its Sept. 1 meeting.
Mayor Brad Blalock recapped the details of the bequest left to the city from an estate to develop the triangular plot alongside 5th Avenue North near the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad. The two requests were the only two stipulations.
Aldermen will wait for further guidance from the attorney for the estate to take additional steps toward the development of the property.
“Before we can do anything, the attorney for the estate has asked that the property be named Owen Park before the money can be bequeathed to the city,” Blalock said.
The aldermen approved the request.
The two options for possible development for the site suggested for study by the mayor include constructing pavilions for outdoor recreation and locating a farmers market.
In other business, a citizen’s complaint about traffic noise on Dalrymple Drive was brought up again by Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle. After some discussion, aldermen approved moving stop signs on Dalrymple Drive from the intersection with Brigadoon Way to Canterbury Trail despite Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham’s concern about a lack of consistency in administering and enforcing traffic laws.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill asked the mayor for an update on repaving work in the city.
“We have a $300,000 budget this year. Of that amount, $175,000 has been earmarked for repaving Cotton Gin Port Road from Highway 278 to the Amory city limits. The remaining funds will be devoted to complete repaving on Harmon Street and patch paving on Woodward Street. Other needs on the horizon include 5th Avenue South, from Main Street to Front Street; 8th Street North, from 5th Avenue North to Amory Middle School; and 4th Street North, from the Amory Municipal Library to 3rd Avenue North,” Blalock said.
Amory Public Works Director Glenn Smith mentioned a portion of A Avenue is also in need of repair but will have to wait until funding can be appropriated.
Blalock said low bids for roadwork have been consistently received from APAC that include milling and paving but not striping. The firm will be retained to do budgeted repaving work when their scheduling permits.