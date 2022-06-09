AMORY – A June 1 public hearing addressed not only a new flood damage prevention ordinance – Ordinance 1743 – but also matters from a previous board of aldermen meeting.
“This is a new floodplain ordinance that we are required to adopt every time FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) comes up with a new one. We don’t have a choice. If we don’t adopt it, we won’t be part of the national flood insurance program to qualify for assistance in the event of a disaster,” said zoning administrator David Moore.
He summarized changes consisting primarily in adjustments in language regarding enforcement.
Moore said stipulations regarding storage units have not changed, but nothing is mentioned in the ordinance about retroactive enforcement. Storage buildings located in floodplains must be elevated and anchored, and certificates of compliance must be notarized.
The board of aldermen took action providing the previous Ordinance 1715 would be superseded by Ordinance 1743.
In other business, Mayor Corey Glenn entertained discussion regarding citizen Jessie Russell’s request from the previous board of aldermen meeting to consider installing a fence around the children’s play area at Panther Park.
“The playground area is very large. I pictured a fence outside of the curbing that would be three to four feet tall. Fencing from playground companies is outrageously high. We don’t want a barrier that looks like chicken wire,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan in reporting her research.
Glenn raised his concern again that whatever barrier is put in place must be evaluated to not take away from the aesthetics of the newly installed playground.
The matter was tabled again for further study.
In another matter, Glenn revisited discussion on a proposed resolution between the city and Monroe County requesting Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority to amend the solid waste plan regarding the operations of the Akers Railroad Tie Chipping Facility.
“It does make sense to change the zoning from M-1 (light industrial or heavy commercial) to M-2 (heavy industrial). I recommend that we don’t sign the resolution until the area is rezoned. The industry does not (presently) comply with land-use ordinance,” he said.
Glenn requested tabling action until a similar matter to rezone a parcel owned by the Mississippian Railway from M-1 to M-2 is addressed June 21.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth offered his congratulations to the Amory High School baseball team for winning the state championship and its coach, Chris Pace, who was named Coach of the Year.