Ecologics employees Kody Causey, Taylor Rhodes and Jerry Davis are among the workers collaborating with city employees in assembling and installing equipment for the new Panther Park near Amory High School. The park is expected to open to the public by early summer.
AMORY – A new park near Amory High School is taking shape and during May 3’s board of aldermen meeting, city leaders approved an adjustment to its rules.
The policy adjustment concerned setting a curfew time of 9 p.m. for Panther Park unless a special event permit is approved by the city.
“We request this out of respect to the park’s placement near the neighboring communities,” said Mayor Corey Glenn. “It’s come a long way in a very short time. It’s going to be a really nice asset to the community.”
He expressed his appreciation for the joint efforts of the Amory parks and recreation, street and public works departments for working together on the project.
Parks and recreation department Rory Thornton said even though the equipment installation is complete, he didn’t expect the park to be ready to use for another month or two due to scheduling delays for contracted work involving concrete and service buildings on the site.
Glenn also shared an announcement regarding the city’s upcoming spring cleanup weekend set for May 20 and 21. He encouraged department heads and volunteer groups to collaborate on plans to achieve the best possible outcome.
“Let’s really make this a big success,” he said.
In other business, Jason Gallop was approved for another term on the Amory Housing Authority Board. His next term will extend from this June until June 2027.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance revision prepared by board attorney Sam Griffie vacating the section of 103rd Street South between L Avenue and Highway 278 as requested by Eddie Wilemon at the April 19 meeting.