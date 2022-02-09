AMORY – The board of aldermen appointed retired educator and former alderman-at-large Tyrone James Feb. 1 to replace the Rev. Marquette Rogers on the Amory School Board.
The city received four letters of interest to fill Rogers’ seat, and his term expires at the end of February.
Rogers, who did not seek reappointment, has served on the school board for 15 years and felt it was time to step down. He endorsed James’ selection to take his place on the board.
“He’s able and capable,” Rogers said.
James retired in 2004 from a career of teaching science at both Amory Middle School and Amory High School. He previously served as chairman of the city planning and zoning commission and also as alderman-at-large from 2013 to 2017.
In other business, Dr. Tommy Fugett and Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle appeared before the board to confirm dates of this year’s Amory Railroad Festival, which is April 7-10. They also presented the completed lease agreement for the festival.
Oversight of the festival had been shifted to Amory Main Street but was reverted back to the Amory Railroad Festival committee for this year.
Fugett said the decision was made for oversight to remain with the committee for one more year to give the merchants’ association more time to get acclimated to the various facets of business involved and be better prepared to make the best decisions during a limited window of time.
Aldermen approved a bid from GNC Contracting for paving the trail around McAlpine Lake, which was tabled at the previous meeting.
Mayor Corey Glenn gave an update on the removal of the sidewalk canopies that got underway in late January. He thanked a crew from the public works department for a successful beginning to the project in taking down the canopies along the block across from Frisco Park.
“We will be communicating with building owners as we move along and remove the canopies a section at a time, which will be two or three buildings at a time,” he said.
Glenn also said Charles Harris will begin duties as animal control officer for the city. He will be teaming up with the Amory Humane Society to apprehend stray animals.
City clerk Jamie Morgan received approval for the National Severe Storms Laboratory at the University of Oklahoma to place lightning mapping array instruments at Concord Fields for a timeframe of 48 hours.