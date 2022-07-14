AMORY – During July 5’s board of aldermen meeting, Amory Utilities Manager Mike King requested consideration of a one percent rate increase for retail electricity rates to bridge budget gaps.
“We’ve had a lot of inflation, and our sales volume declined slightly during the pandemic. Our TVA recovery credit will drop from 2.5 percent to 1.5 percent, and our net income is projected to decline a little bit. Our payment on the new bond is anticipated to increase by $100,000,” he said.
Aldermen approved the request, along with drafting a resolution for King to send to TVA.
All rate changes from TVA take place on Oct. 1.
“A bill for $200 would increase to $206. We’ll probably be looking at the same thing next year,” King said.
Mayor Corey Glenn shared his experience fielding several phone calls about fireworks being shot within the city limits during the July 4 holiday.
“The police department got worn out,” he said.
Shooting fireworks in the city limits is illegal, and Glenn suggested posting a reminder about Amory’s fireworks ordinance next year on social media.
Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth shared a suggestion based on a conversation he had with an official from another city at the Mississippi Municipal League conference.
“There are two days a year where they allow fireworks in the city. That gives the people the freedom to shoot fireworks while it takes away the police department’s burden of getting so many calls. Maybe this is something we can look at for the future,” he said.
Glenn was undecided on the matter.
“I don’t have a preference either way. I like the celebration part but if it is a law in the city, we obviously need to enforce it,” he said.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Charlotte Baker to a term on the Amory Municipal Library board to fill the unexpired term of Diane Bryant, who resigned.
“She has served a term previously. She has long been actively involved in the mission of the Amory Municipal Library,” said librarian Ruby Holman.
Baker’s term of service will expire in July 2024.
Items tabled from previous meetings continued to be tabled pending further study, including a citizen’s request for a fence around the children’s playground at Panther Park.
“I know we’ve had a lot of conversation about that. I continue to favor a linear fence across the front. I’m not in favor of fencing around the back based on how the topography falls off,” Glenn said.
Glenn closed the meeting requesting prayers on behalf of Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham as he recovers from illness.