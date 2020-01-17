AMORY – Following board of aldermen approval Jan. 7 of two ordinances dealing with the future of legalized alcohol in Amory, sales of beer, light wine and liquor will officially begin Feb. 7. An overflow crowd was present at last week’s meeting, which included a public hearing for ordinances 1723 and 1724. They require a 30-day waiting period before they officially go into effect.
The majority of participating voters cast ballots in favor of the possession, sale and distribution of beer, light wine and liquor through a Dec. 10 referendum.
Mayor Brad Blalock opened the public hearing by heading off any potential bad feelings regarding the election results, saying that the referendum was conducted in an orderly fashion and “the people have spoken.”
According to the approved policy, beer and light wine will be sold Mondays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Liquor will be sold from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. No beer or any alcoholic beverage will be sold on Sundays within city limits.
“I’m going to have a lot invested here,” said Orein Holley, who recently purchased the Park Hotel and plans to open a restaurant there in time for the Amory Railroad Festival. “I’m going to offer a buffet in the restaurant, but everything else would have to be closed [on Sundays]. There’s no sense in being open if people are going to go to Tupelo or Columbus [to consume alcohol with meals].”
He cited research about income generated from Sunday alcohol sales in Columbus, Aberdeen, Tupelo and Booneville to support his appeal to permit Sunday sales in Amory and furthermore cited events such as golf tournaments, weddings and the Super Bowl that would generate additional income from alcohol sales on Sundays.
“We need something addressed for Sunday sales. You’re going to miss out on a lot,” he said.
Restaurants can serve beer, light wine, and liquor. They can serve liquor if they have an Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC] permit and beer if they have both an ABC permit and a permit from the City of Amory Clerk’s Office.
Restaurants are prohibited from having a BYOB policy, where patrons bring their own alcohol and have it served to them in the commercial establishment. Should a restaurant host an event where alcohol is served and they do not have the required permits to sell beer, light wine, and / or liquor, they must apply for a special event permit.
Amory Railroad Festival Chairman Dr. Tommy Fugett said no alcohol will be sold during this year’s festival.
Amory Development Board member Oliver Stanley asked for clarification in the ordinance language pertaining to drinks sold as single servings, such as 40-ounce bottles and tall cans.
“Under the drafted ordinance, single sales are not allowed,” said city attorney Sam Griffie.
Amory resident Charles Darden questioned the fairness of the single-sale policy.
“Why force people to buy more than they want to consume? What if you only want one?” asked Darden, who urged the board to take his comments under consideration.
The ordinances state alcoholic beverages can only be sold as packaged from a store and cannot be opened or consumed on the premises or opened while being transported. Restaurants that are licensed to serve alcohol must derive at least 50 percent of their sales from food service.
They also forbid certain activity in connection with establishments selling alcohol that includes indecent exposure, excessive noise and gambling. Blalock said any deviation from provisions of the ordinances would be governed by special event permits that will be issued on an individual basis.
Businesses selling liquor in Amory will be limited to major corridors like Highways 6, 25 and 278. Residential areas are prohibited. For more specific questions on zoning areas, residents and potential purveyors should contact city clerk Jamie Morgan at 256-5721 ext. 8.
As per the ordinance, all existing businesses including but not limited to convenience stores, gas stations, grocery stores, restaurants, and other applicable businesses shall be grandfathered in and shall be exempt from the location and zoning restrictions that apply to new businesses. All new businesses erected or established after the ordinance cannot sell alcoholic beverages within 250 feet of any existing church or school.
Morgan did say the first step for anyone interested in opening up an establishment selling alcohol is to contact Alcoholic Beverage Control [ABC] through the Mississippi Department of Revenue and begin the licensing process on the state level.
In general, Amory’s ordinances 1723 and 1724 are modeled after existing regulations from the ABC.
In other business, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill said reports of vandalism continue at the West Amory Community Center’s storm shelters. Deadbolt hardware on doors have been damaged, benches have been burned with firecrackers, and light bulbs have been destroyed.
“They need to be secured in better fashion. Cameras have even been torn down,” he said.
Blalock said city crews will work toward more durable applications of hardware and equipment to withstand abuse. The primary goal is to keep shelters accessible and usable for their intended purpose.