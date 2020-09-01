AMORY – The board of aldermen approved the removal of a section of awnings Aug. 18 over sidewalks alongside Main Street, which will ultimately benefit the Amory Police Department.
Canopies extending across the building formerly occupied by Charlotte’s Carpets will be removed in the weeks to come. The location is now home to the Coffee Pot.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen received permission for the awnings to be salvaged and installed around the police station once they are taken down from their present location.
“We have no sheltered parking for our cars and for loading or unloading passengers at this time. The canopies will be helpful for us,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved determination of work performed by city employees who are unable to perform certain duties from their homes during the pandemic. It is to be declared as an unbudgeted expense and therefore applicable for reimbursement per provisions of the CARES Act.
Aldermen also approved resolutions for adjudication costs and penalties for cleaning up several properties throughout the city, including locations alongside Brown, S Main and Forrest streets, 7th Avenue S and H and L avenues.