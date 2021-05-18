AMORY – The board of aldermen approved city zoning administrator David Moore’s request May 4 to grant permits for broadband fiber installation near three Amory schools.
Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars said the district is switching its internet service from AT&T to CSpire since CSpire won a state contract. The permits pertain to areas near Amory Middle School, Amory High School and East Amory Elementary School.
In other business, aldermen tabled filling an expired appointment on the Amory Housing Authority Board due to no letters of interest received. The term will last from June 2021 until June 2026.
The board also approved Mayor Brad Blalock’s request for paying the bill for rail repairs near the crossing at Waterway Road where a train derailment occurred earlier this year. The rail repair work was contracted separately from earlier work by a crane company to remove the derailed cars from the track.
City clerk Jamie Morgan received approval to issue beer sales permits per Ordinance 1723 at summer golf tournaments scheduled at River Birch Golf Club on July 10-11, July 24-25, Aug. 28-29 and Sept. 18-19.
Aldermen also approved a rezoning request per ordinance 1734 for a landowner alongside Dolly Tubb Road. Moore said the property owner wants to divide the property to accommodate both business and residential use. A public hearing was scheduled as part of the meeting agenda, but no comments were received.