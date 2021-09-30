AMORY – During its Sept. 21 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a permit to allow for an annual autumn event and acceptance of a significant grant for a new city park.
Aldermen gave their unanimous blessing to Amory Main Street to host ChiliFest, which is scheduled for Oct. 26. The board tabled approving an events permit for the annual event during its past two meetings.
“We’re 35 days out, so time is getting close, and the (COVID-19 infection) numbers continue to decline,” said Mayor Corey Glenn in urging board approval.
Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth made a motion to approve the event permit and lease for the festival, which was seconded by Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods.
In other business, city clerk Jamie Morgan requested the board’s approval to accept the Panther Park grant for $270,422 from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. Glenn expressed his appreciation to Morgan and the previous city administration for its work on the application, which began in 2018.
“It’s going to be really nice with the upgrades that are going to happen there. It took a while to get approved,” he said.
Plans for the site near Amory High School include a large picnic pavilion with restrooms, basketball and pickleball courts, playgrounds for ages 2-5 and 5-12, landscaping and beautification. The development plan approved by the aldermen last year includes American Disabilities Act-compliant play equipment, swings and areas of interaction play.
Aldermen approved Glenn’s request for a community-wide flu and COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic sponsored by Walgreens. It will be held at the East Amory Community Center on Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
The board also approved for Oliver Stanley to serve another term on the city’s development advisory board. His new term will expire on Sept. 30, 2025.
Aldermen voted to fill a vacancy on the Amory Housing Authority Board created when Debra Strawbridge stepped down from the position. Letters of interest were received from Heather Holman Jones and Sylvia Roberts Patterson, and aldermen approved Patterson to serve the remainder of Strawbridge’s term, which will expire in June 2024.
City planner David Moore received approval to advertise for and hold a public hearing for Ordinance 1738 regarding zoning districts and use regulations to be held Oct. 5.
“We’re soliciting support to broaden allowances for single-family residence development in Zone B-3,” he said. “Currently, if a residence burns (in that zone), it cannot be rebuilt. It’s part of a process to bring more people downtown.”
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham requested last week’s meeting be adjourned in memory of Mildred Ritter, Carolyn Stevenson and Ellen Boyd.