AMORY – During its Sept. 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the demolition of the East Amory Community Center, which was severely damaged by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham advocated replacing the damaged building with a community storm shelter similar to the dome built at Smithville Attendance Center following 2011’s EF-5 tornado.
No action was taken as board members agreed they had to wait until insurance settlements for the city are finalized before pursing a plan.
In a related matter, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell asked the board to consider a timeline for getting the city’s property enforcement back on track following the tornado. He cited phone calls received about neglected properties.
Mayor Corey Glenn referred to conversations with code enforcement officer Patrick Chism.
“I do think we need to set a timeline to get things back to regular code enforcement. When properties are not cleaned up, it affects the asset values, as well as the optics of the community,” he said.
Aldermen agreed with the mayor’s suggestion of setting a target date of Oct. 1. He will prepare a letter to put out as a public service announcement.
Jennifer Spencer with the Youth Parents Sports Association shared an update on storm recovery efforts underway at Concord Fields and solicited the city’s participation to help volunteers.
“We came a couple of months ago asking for approval to raise funds to order new scoreboards. We have done that but we’re still a little short of funds in our budget,” she said.
Spencer requested approval for a community workday for Oct. 21 to remove the old scoreboard, do field maintenance and make repairs to the concession stands.
She requested the city’s assistance in acquiring paint and dirt. The board approved to assist with providing materials.
Spencer also asked for the city to consider earmarking some insurance settlement funds for the Concord Fields project. City clerk Jamie Morgan updated the board on proceeds from insurance payouts to date and encouraged the Youth Parents Sports Association to provide any new damage findings to the city to file as additional claims.
Spencer said estimates for repairs received to date total approximately $1,200 and projected facilities upgrades at the fields could total $30,000 long term.
In other business, Walmart store manager Shannon Moore spoke on behalf of the store’s impact to the local economy and community, which includes assistance to Concord Fields project.
He took issue with recent comments Glenn made at public hearings for a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery stating revenue goes back to the Walmart corporation rather than the Amory community, itself.
“I want to be clear – Amory Walmart is Amory, period. It’s not east side or west side; it’s not Main Street versus the Highway 278 corridor,” Moore said. “At Walmart, we’re proud to be a part of the community, contributing to the vitality of jobs and commerce. As we rebuild a community, we are also rebuilding as a store.”
Amory’s Walmart Supercenter currently employs 325 associates, with the majority living in Amory and Monroe County.
“Last year, we paid over $11 million in wages and benefits, directly affecting the economy of Amory. Year-to-date, Walmart has donated $99,960 worth of food to local food banks. The Walmart Foundation has provided $11,000 in grants this year directly to the community, with more being processed daily. Last year, the Walmart Foundation provided $30,000 in grants to the community. The total over the last five years has been over $60,000 deployed directly to Amory. The store’s donations toward storm relief totaled $35,000, with an additional $20,000 worth of commodities trucked in,” he said.
Moore said sales taxes collected during the past year totaled approximately $5,700,000, which resulted in $20 million worth of direct impact to the local economy.
He also drew attention to the role played by Walmart academies that train associates to succeed in their jobs and build their careers. He invited citizens to investigate the academies’ virtual courses, which are also available to the public.
“Anyone can upskill, whether it be through resumes or building job skills. Our employees have the opportunity to earn college degrees and learn trade skills without the burden of education debt,” he said.
Also during last week’s board meeting, a public hearing was held for the city’s proposed Fiscal Year ‘23-’24 budget, which indicated a 3.85-mill increase. There is a two-mill increase for the city and a 1.85-mill increase for the Amory School District.
Aldermen approved a resolution adopting the tax levy.
A lease with Amory Main Street was approved for Chilifest, which is scheduled for Oct. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m., with alternate dates of Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 in case of inclement weather.
Glenn spoke about committee positions that needed filling on the Amory Development Committee, Frisco Park Advisory Committee and Amory Regional Museum Committee.
Jon Alexander was reappointed to the Amory Development Committee, but no letters of interest were received for the other vacancies.
Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox received the board’s approval to hire Jakayla Franks to a part-time position as a museum tour guide.
