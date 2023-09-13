mcj-2023-09-13-news-amory-aldermen

Last week, the board of aldermen approved to demolish the East Amory Community Center, which was in the path of March 24's tornado. Due to storm damage, it has not been able to be utilized again.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – During its Sept. 5 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the demolition of the East Amory Community Center, which was severely damaged by March 24’s EF-3 tornado.

