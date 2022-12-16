AMORY – Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle briefed the board of aldermen Dec. 6 on the status of a pocket park renovation in Vinegar Bend, reporting on bids received to pave the serpentine walking path that runs the length of the park.
“The quotes to lay the paving turned out to be a little above what the park and recreation thought that we would pay,” she said.
Mayor Corey Glenn said the city originally planned to do the paving but decided against it because it does not have the capability of installing the path per the design.
“We have a quote of around $6,000 to do a stamped concrete pathway,” Riddle said.
An agreement to fund the work was reached when Riddle offered $2,000 from Amory Main Street, with the city parks and recreation department underwriting the balance.
In a related matter, Glenn said a Boy Scout troop will offer labor for a community service project to do refurbishing at Celebration Station. A representative of the group will appear at a future board meeting with a detailed proposal.
