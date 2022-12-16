mcj-2022-12-14-news-amory-aldermen

Renovation of a pocket park at Vinegar Bend is nearing completion. Last week, the board of aldermen approved a stamped concrete walkway to be installed by a contractor.

 JOHN WARD/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle briefed the board of aldermen Dec. 6 on the status of a pocket park renovation in Vinegar Bend, reporting on bids received to pave the serpentine walking path that runs the length of the park.

