AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a development plan April 21 for a new park near Amory High School where the former municipal swimming pool was. The Amory Parks and Recreation Department’s plan for Panther Park consists of benches, an area of play for ages 5 to 12 and an area appropriate for ages 2 to 5. The plan includes American Disabilities Act-compliant play equipment, swings and areas of interaction play.
Board members discussed inclusion of a basketball court in the development, which is an example listed within the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant. The John Victor and Elizabeth Louse Smith Foundation will be assisting with a match as will other local nonprofit groups. The Amory Parks and Recreation Department, Amory Municipal Library and Amory Regional Museum previously received grants from the foundation.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham raised concerns about dealing with potential late night unruly conduct at outdoor basketball courts.
“Patrons stay late into the night and forget to turn lights off. The noise may create neighborhood nuisance where nearby citizens can’t sleep,” he said.
City clerk Jamie Morgan countered that the basketball court is an integral part of the grant specifications as it is a great example of outdoor recreation and exercise.
“The playground won’t more than likely will not happen without the grant, and deleting the basketball court reduces the chances of getting the grant,” she said.
Mayor Brad Blalock also reminded the board that the court will not be lighted for encouragement of night play. He offered a couple of items to mitigate Bingham’s concerns.
“The grant is not specific as to size of the basketball court. It might be in our favor to market it as a playground for younger children and include shorter basketball goals,” he said.
Blalock stated again that the park would not have its own lighting.
Bingham remained opposed and cast the lone dissenting vote to approve the plan.
In other business, Amory Regional Museum/Amory Pandemic Response Center Director Wayne Knox briefed the board on the progress of outreach to the city through coronavirus.
“We’re continuing to work with volunteers to distribute disinfectants, cleaning supplies and masks to city departments and clinics,” he said.
His team is working closely with area churches to take care of their members to alleviate as many requests to the pandemic response center.
“We’re catching the overflow of those who do not attend a church,” he said.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill added that he was visited by a group of physicians urging that all employees at his store, Piggly Wiggly, wear masks when sharing space with customers.
“This is urgent. Our [virus infection] numbers are going up. Monroe County is fixing to be a hot spot,” he said.
Dr. Vern Christensen was among doctors who visited with McGonagill.
“I try to be optimistic, but when a county like Monroe with comparatively less dense population has numbers that match higher populations, it’s time we all do our part,” McGonagill said.
Christensen said outside of last week’s aldermen meeting each individual needs to be diligent in social responsibility. He advises everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for controlling the spread of the virus, which includes washing hands per guidelines, using hand sanitizer and wearing a face mask when out in public.
“Wearing a mask doesn’t identify you as a carrier, although we can be a carrier without knowing it. The virus is transmitted through airborne droplets that are captured by the mask,” he said.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver received permission for the placement of Slow Children at Play signs along 10th Avenue North at 4th Street and 8th Street.
“We can only be there so much,” he said.
Aldermen also approved site plans for beer sales at the River Birch Club House alongside Highway 278 West under city ordinance 1723.
In a final item of business, the board approved to advertise for appointment of a school board member to serve the remainder of the current term of Ivan Bryant who resigned due to moving out of district. Blalock said there are 47 months remaining in Bryant’s term.
Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss posed a question to board attorney Sam Griffie about residency requirements for school board members. Griffie said Amory’s population would limit board members residing out of district to only one member.