AMORY – Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill received board of aldermen support June 7 to sign up the fire department with the E-dispatch emergency notification service.
“It’s a great asset for us. It’s our new pager system, which is much quicker than the notification system we used before,” he said.
Other city officials and department heads will also receive messages on their mobile devices when a call for emergency services is received.
“It’s an amazing system. I’ve enjoyed using it for the little time that I’ve had it,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
In business tabled from previous meetings, aldermen resumed discussion about citizen Jessie Russell’s request for a fence around the new children’s playground at Panther Park.
Glenn suggested a linear fence alongside Crump Boulevard in lieu of a fence all around the playground to deter children from running into the path of traffic.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham said Crump Boulevard is a secondary street with little traffic separating the area from Boulevard Drive, which has more traffic.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen said other play areas and ball fields adjacent to the playground have no fences, and that it is the responsibility of parents or chaperones present with the children to supervise them and ensure their safety.
“I’ve never known of an accident involving a child on that property. We had a lot more kids there when we had the swimming pool,” he said.
Glenn asked for more time before the board makes a final decision about the matter.
“I think we need to continue to table this until we all look at it from the standpoints of safety features, functionality and cost. There needs to be some more legwork done,” he said.