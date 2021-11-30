AMORY – During its Nov. 16 meeting, the board of aldermen heard a presentation from Junior Auxiliary of Amory member Abby Tomlin regarding a community service project encouraging reading.
Junior Auxiliary’s provisional class project this year is to place Little Libraries throughout town to encourage childhood and teen reading.
“We’re going to start out with one at the West Amory Community Center. We want to reach the children in the surrounding neighborhoods to encourage them to read. There is a lot of traffic there,” she said.
The box will be placed off of the main road alongside a sidewalk for safety. JA’s provisional class will handle placement and maintenance of the box.
“We will make sure damages are tended to, uphold the box appearance and make sure that the box has books. The box will be a take a book, leave a book system. However, we are aware that books will often not be returned to our boxes, and that is okay. We will restock books on a regular basis. If the box is damaged beyond our repair, we will be responsible for removing the box,” Tomlin said.
She said the box will be built by an Amory native. A plaque will be placed on the box stating that it is the property of Junior Auxiliary of Amory.
“That’s exciting. It’s very nice,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
He entertained a motion to proceed with the project, contingent to meeting with city officials to approve the location. He also wants guidance from Mississippi 811 to prevent damage to any underground utilities during installation.
JA’s plans for expanding the service in the future will possibly include placing additional Little Libraries throughout town at locations such as near Frisco Park. A maintenance committee will be established through JA, and any future questions or issues will be handled by this committee.
In other business, Glenn updated the aldermen on the status of Gov. Tate Reeves’ state of emergency (SOE) order.
“The SOE was slated to expire on Nov. 13. Gov. Reeves came back and wanted to extend it an additional eight days from Nov. 12. In accordance with the governor as we have done in the past, our order will expire with the state order on Nov. 20,” he said.
City clerk Jamie Morgan added that once the order expires on Nov. 20, it will not be extended.
“This has nothing to do with the general public. The city has already reopened community centers for up to 50 percent capacity, and that remains unchanged,” Glenn said later.
Aldermen also approved to advertise for a Dec. 7 public hearing for Ordinance 1739 about the sidewalk canopies along Main Street. It will be held during the next board of aldermen meeting.
Last week’s meeting was adjourned in memory of the late Norene Reeves Carlisle, mother of former city clerk Suzanne Mobley.