AMORY – Although the Amory Railroad Festival, itself, remains postponed, committee members plan to present a smaller scale, one-day event Sept. 23 featuring live music, food trucks and children’s activities.
“We thought we’d set a goal post for six months from now to celebrate where we are,” said Amory Railroad Festival Committee Chairman Tommy Fugett during April 18’s board of aldermen meeting.
He and festival co-chair Cassie Morris updated city officials on plans.
“We’re looking to do a one-day concert situated for three blocks along Main Street from the 200 block south to the 100 block north with food trucks and a kids zone from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” Fugett said.
Live music by local bands will be on Frisco Park’s stage.
“We want to do local music with local lights and sound. We’re not bringing in any outside people. We do want to get back with food vendors from Tupelo who were so gracious to help us after the tornado. Their passion is food over profit,” Fugett said.
He requested a permit for a beer garden to help recoup entertainment costs, which are coming out of pocket.
While the request for a lease agreement was approved, city officials will further discuss the beer garden.
In other business, board members voted to lift the city’s curfew, upon recommendation of assistant police chief Nick Weaver.
“The chief and I have looked over our calls, and our own officers have been able to handle it without further assistance from other agencies,” he said.
Jerry Day with Looks Great Services also shared an update on debris removal in areas affected by the tornado.
“We’ve had hundreds of people working. We’ve hauled around 250,000 cubic yards of debris. According to FEMA, 50 to 60 percent of the work has been done in this town. Rolling Fork was obviously a bad situation, but there were a lot less people. This is the biggest cleanup effort in the state,” he said.
Day requests for citizens to push as much debris as possible to curbsides to be removed.
“We have about two and half weeks left (to work with FEMA reimbursement). Our goal is by Friday or Saturday to visit every house once. We’ll be here as long as you need us,” he said.
Mayor Corey Glenn supported Day’s appeal.
“When they’re gone, it’s going to be on us and we don’t have the equipment or manpower to handle it,” he said.
The aldermen approved for a six-month extension for the contract.
In a related item, aldermen approved entering into an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Human Services to process applications at the West Amory Community Center for residents who had lost food due to the power outage.
Agents will be on hand April 26-30 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
