AMORY – The board of aldermen approved Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle’s request Feb. 2 for locating a couple of wayfinding signs alongside Main Street.
“Amory Main Street was awarded a Community Development Grant by Mississippi Main Street Association,” she said. “We would like to use those dollars for wayfinding signs. We have one that we are going to put at Vinegar Bend on private property. We were awarded enough money for a second sign to put on the south end of Frisco Park with your permission.”
Riddle said the purpose of the signs is to provide general direction for people visiting Amory to find various amenities available downtown. The signs will not list particular businesses.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham asked her about the details of the sign posts to assure clarity of information and minimal disruption for motorists’ sight lines.
Mayor Brad Blalock added his concern about keeping the information generic.
“If you get specific, you may hurt feelings,” he said.
The style of the signs will compliment the decorative street signs put in place a few years ago. The post will be topped with a sign proclaiming Amory Main Street with directional signs clustered beneath it on the post.
In other business, aldermen reappointed Jimmy Ann Ray to another term on the Amory School Board. The new term of five years will run through March 2026.
Aldermen also approved a contract with Amory Services, LLC for mowing for 2021.
The board also approved for police dispatchers Samantha Walker and Meair Washington to attend telecommunicators training and for firefighters T.J. Harmon, Justin Garza and Thomas Foley to receive further training in specialized operations.
Aldermen also approved a couple of items presented by board attorney Sam Griffie continued from previous meetings.
First, a resolution was approved authorizing the execution and delivery of documents to secure a loan from the Mississippi Development Bank not to exceed $4.4 million for improvements to the city’s electric generation, transmission and distribution system. The board also approved for prepayment of the city’s outstanding Series 2005 electric utility bonds and the authorization of the sale of bonds.
The second resolution was approved to adopt a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and a Concerted Revitalization Plan to promote safe, affordable, decent and diverse housing opportunities within Amory.