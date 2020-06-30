AMORY – During its June 16 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a recommendation from the Amory Development Board to post No Parking signs alongside the portion of 4th Avenue North between 5th Street North and 6th Street North in the vicinity of Amory Middle School due to congestion.
“The street is narrow, and city trucks can’t make the turn when cars are parked there,” said city planner and zoning administrator David Moore.
In a related matter, Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss renewed his appeal for city crews and homeowners alike to be diligent about keeping neighborhoods clean and groomed.
“Alleys need to be mowed, and parking lots need to be sprayed to keep down weeds in the cracks,” he said. “Curbs and gutters also need to be cleaned, which is a monumental job. Accumulated debris in gutters will stop up storm drains, which contributes to flooding problems when we get a heavy rain.”
Poss emphasized that Amory’s topography is like a bowl that floods easily if drainage outlets are blocked.
Code enforcement officer Patrick Chism received approval for the adjudication of neglected properties alongside H Avenue and Forrest Street for cleanup by city crews. Mowing had not been done at all this year at one of the sites, according to Chism.
In other business, Dollar General’s stores at Highway 278 East and Highway 6 North and Smokin’ Bros alongside Highway 6 North had site plans approved for installation of coolers for cold beer sales under city ordinance 1723, which is enacted earlier this year.