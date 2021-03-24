AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a concept March 16 that gives downtown businesses opportunities to offer unique outdoor dining experiences.
Mayor Brad Blalock submitted a request on behalf of The Coffee Pot for permanent stools at a window countertop for sidewalk dining.
“(The counter) will project from 12 to 18 inches out from the face of the building (over the sidewalk),” he said. “We have benches (on sidewalks), and restaurants have tables out front. Following up with what we’ve dealt with over the past year, if restaurants have to limit inside dining, it would be very beneficial to have a counter space like that.”
In other business, the aldermen approved for Blalock to sign a memorandum of understanding between the city and Monroe Health Services, Inc., which is North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
“It’s a benefit for those that fall below a certain economic criteria, which discounts the cost of medicine for them through contracted pharmacies,” he said. “It’s a benefit for the hospital to be able to better provide medications for low-income patients.”
City attorney Sam Griffie said income eligibility is determined on a sliding scale.
“The lower the income, the greater reduction in prices,” he said. “The entity has to have a contract with the local government to be able to participate.”
Aldermen approved a resolution presented by city clerk Jamie Morgan granting NauticStar, LLC a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption due to an expansion.
“It’s awaiting approval from Monroe County and the State of Mississippi, but we have to do this first,” she said.
Griffie presented a check from the Patsy Sanders estate to develop Owen Park, which will be alongside North Hickory Street. While no plans for the park are finalized, prospects for the space include pavilion space and a farmers market.
“The mayor and board of aldermen greatly appreciate this generous gift to the city,” Griffie said.
Amory Public Works Operations Manager Glenn Smith updated the board on the guard rail project alongside Glenn Drive near the intersection of Highway 278.
“We’ve gotten all the surplus material needed through the years. We just need to get some help from city utilities and the power company to get poles put in the ground. (The project) is about 40 feet long,” he said.
Smith said the project will be completed as soon as weather permits and necessary crews and equipment can be onsite.