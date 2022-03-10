AMORY – Downtown will soon tap more into Amory’s railroad heritage with the addition of signage depicting Engine 1529.
During their March 1 meeting, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle showed members of the board aldermen a sample of a decorative metal cutout sign of the town’s iconic train engine, which is located at Frisco Park.
“These signs were designed and will be manufactured by Mississippi Prison Industries specifically for Main Street that are similar in character to the guitar signs in Tupelo,” she said. “We request permission to place 17 of these signs along Main Street from Vinegar Bend to Frisco Park.”
Aldermen approved for the project to move forward and pledged to purchase and sign up to sponsor the first sign.
Local artists will be solicited to submit designs for painting the signs through Amory Main Street’s social media pages.
“Our design committee will approve designs before the artists will be commissioned to paint the signs,” she said. “We plan to have an unveiling ceremony in May in conjunction with our spring sidewalk sale and movie in the park, as well as an art contest for students to display their work in store windows.”
In other business, city clerk Jamie Morgan’s request was approved for David Brown to place boxes to collect and move bees from city property alongside Phillips Schoolhouse Road.
“He came in and stated that he had seen some bees out there and wanted to know if he could move them,” she said.
Morgan also received permission to apply for an $85,000 Homeland Security grant for a citywide camera system.
The board also authorized Morgan to switch internet service for City Hall and the Amory Police Department from Maxxsouth to C-Spire Fiber in preparation of moving the server to a hosted platform.
“It’s a little more costly per month but when we switch to internet-based telephone lines, it will save City Hall about $300 per month,” she said. “The police department expense will go from around $1,800 per month to $600 per month.”
Mayor Corey Glenn reserved the privilege to switch to M-Pulse Fiber once it becomes available.
“We need to spend our dollars locally when the service becomes available,” he said.
Utilities manager Mike King was given permission to sign an agreement between the utilities department and Central Service Association in Tupelo to provide debit and credit card payment services for customers paying their utility bills.
“This will enable us to take debit and credit card purchases at the cash register. There will be a 2.25 percent service charge per transaction imposed,” he said.
During his input, Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods commented about vandalism to the Junior Auxiliary’s Little Library recently installed at the West Amory Community Center.
“I apologize that it was kicked down. We’re going to address that. (The incident) does not represent the people of Ward 2,” he said.
Glenn requested to close open session in honor of the people of the sovereign nation of Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia.
“Please pray for the people there,” he said.