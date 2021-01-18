AMORY – The board of aldermen granted approval Jan. 5 for county executive committees to act as temporary executive committees for this year’s upcoming municipal elections.
In separate agenda items, county executive committees for the Republican and Libertarian parties were approved to participate in the event any candidates choose to run in either party.
Amory has had a standing Democratic executive committee since political candidates in the city have typically listed their affiliation as Democrats.
According to city clerk Jamie Morgan, local activity on behalf of the Republican and Libertarian parties is new to the local political scene.
“A municipal executive committee is responsible for conducting municipal primary elections,” she said. “There must be as many members in the committee as are elected officials. There are seven elected officials in Amory.”
Morgan said a political party, which does not have a municipal executive committee in place, may establish a temporary executive committee by allowing the county’s executive committee to serve as temporary municipal executive committee.
They are responsible for appointing poll managers, training poll managers, distributing poll boxes, printing ballots and canvasing and certifying the election with the assistance of the city clerk. They are also responsible for taking data provided by the city clerk to qualify the candidates under each respective party to be able to run as a representative of the party.
“Also, Independent run independently. Independents require 50 signatures of voters within their ward (if running for alderman) that are registered and active voters that I must verify,” she said.
In other business, Amory resident Chris Haneline approached the board about getting a large tree removed that he said was a potential safety hazard to neighboring properties, as well as his own.
City utilities manager Mike King said the size of the tree is beyond the capability of city crews to handle.
“I can move the line but I can’t cut the tree,” he said.
King said later that the line will be rerouted as part of a long-range maintenance plan but that no options were immediately apparent. King said he would inspect the tree again and offered to work with others to remedy the situation to any extent possible.
“It’s going to be a big liability,” code enforcement officer Patrick Chism said.
Aldermen took no action on the matter pending further findings by King.