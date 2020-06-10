AMORY – A summertime staple is flowing again following board of aldermen action June 2 to reopen Frisco Park’s splash pad. It officially reopened the next morning.
“It turns off automatically at 8 p.m. We ask that everyone abide by the governor’s executive orders to try their best to social distance while visiting Frisco Park. If you arrive at the park and notice a large crowd, please use your best judgment to protect yourself and your family from any communicable illnesses,” said city clerk Jamie Morgan after the meeting.
Frisco Park’s restrooms are also reopen.
In other business, aldermen approved a request from Amory Parks and Recreation Director Rory Thornton to modify the facilities rental policy for the city-owned community centers. A $20 reservation fee must now be submitted at the time a facility is reserved for an event.
“We need the fee so people won’t decide to back out at the last minute, which may deprive someone else who may want to use the facility,” he said.
Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle asked why the entire deposit is not due when an event is booked. Thornton said some reservations are too far in advance to collect the deposit up front but did indicate that the reservation fee would be non-refundable if there is a cancellation.
During the meeting, Mayor Brad Blalock gave a statement about the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 that sparked riots and destruction across the country.
“Let us rise from the ashes, love one another and be better,” he said.
He pledged his continued support of Amory’s police department, as well as all our “brothers in uniform,” as he put it. Furthermore, Blalock urged the citizens to offer prayers for our country and all who are involved in upholding the law.
“They don’t make great pay. They do it because they love us and want to serve their communities,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved the appointment of Thelma Freeman to the Amory Municipal Library Board.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen received permission to honor Main Street Cleaner’s quote to handle the cleaning of blankets at the city jail for $5 each, which includes pick-up and delivery.
“I want to do our part to patronize local businesses,” he said.