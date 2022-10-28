mcj-2022-10-26-news-amory-aldermen

Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill and firefighter Cruz Jimenez check oxygen tanks aboard Engine 2 at the Amory Fire Department. Last week, aldermen approved placing a purchase order for a new fire truck to replace Engine 3, which is out of compliance with the state rating bureau.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – During Oct. 18’s board of aldermen meeting, fire chief Zack McGonagill was approved to issue a purchase order for a new fire truck due to issues with one of the department’s three pumper trucks.

