AMORY – During Oct. 18’s board of aldermen meeting, fire chief Zack McGonagill was approved to issue a purchase order for a new fire truck due to issues with one of the department’s three pumper trucks.
He said in order for the city to keep its current fire rating with the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, it must have three Class A pumper trucks operating.
“Engine 3 is out of compliance now. We will keep it for a back up once the new truck is here and in service. We are graded on the service life of our vehicles and equipment, as well as the training of our staff. Periodic performance tests on our equipment extend our certification if results are satisfactory,” McGonagill said.
The fire rating affects insurance prices for homeowners in the area served by the Amory Fire Department. The rating bureau recommends a ladder truck and a third station for the city, but those items are only on the wish list for now.
McGonagill has been monitoring fire truck prices while carrying on conversations with sources and reported a recent price increase of roughly three percent. He said the price of fire trucks will increase another six percent at the end of October, which amounts to an additional $48,000 for Amory’s truck purchase.
McGonagill also said cost increases for equipment on the trucks follow along with bases cost of the vehicle.
“I’d like to receive permission to place a purchase order to stop the price increases,” he said.
McGonagill expects the delivery time for a new truck to take 12 to 15 months at best. The city’s newest truck is a 2008 model.
“It’s past time that we get something set aside for this truck,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
In a related matter, aldermen approved a low bid for the financing for a new leaf truck that was delivered to the city. Community Bank will provide the financing for 60 months at a rate of 4.6 percent.
During his input, Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell asked Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle for an update on the renovation project in a pocket park in Vinegar Bend. She said gravel has been spread around the formwork for the walkway and the repainting of the Coca-Cola mural is complete.
Glenn shared an update on construction progress at Panther Park and asked that plans for a soft opening be put on pause until construction crews completed their work.
He also shared a bit of news regarding potential TV exposure.
“We have been approached by ‘American Idol.’ We know very little about it, but some contestant’s hometown visit is set for the 25th and 26th, which corresponds with Amory’s ChiliFest. I challenge anyone ‘in the know’ with Amory gossip out there to let us know,” he said.
