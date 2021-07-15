AMORY– During its July 6 meeting, the board of aldermen approved a request for city clerk Jamie Morgan to apply for the American Rescue Plan funds grant. According to previous reports, Amory’s share of the funds is approximately $1,530,000.
“They have decided that money needs to be applied for by cities and in order to do so, we need to act as though it is a general federal grant,” Morgan said.
Funds will be distributed in phases and are limited in their uses. According to the Compliance and Reporting Guidance for State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, the money can go towards issues related to public health/negative economic impacts; premium pay; revenue loss; or investments in water, sewer or broadband. Any funds that are not used for those purposes must be returned to the Department of Treasury.
In other business, the board appointed Amy Alexander to the Amory Municipal Library Board. Alexander will take the place of outgoing board member, David Millender. Board members also appointed Alderman-at-Large Joe McGonagill to serve as vice mayor.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver was approved to reopen the police department for fingerprinting to the public. However, the department will be temporarily closed again beginning July 22 through the month of September in order to complete structural work being done on the building.
“With school systems starting up, teachers being hired in are required by law to be fingerprinted so we’d like to reopen so we can assist them at this time,” Weaver said.
He explained that once the building closes again July 22, those needing assistance may call the police department at 256-2676, and an officer will be dispatched to the front to assist.
“We are working with the school district to make sure they have all their [fingerprinting] done beforehand. We’ve also worked with the superintendent’s office, and they’re going to order fingerprint stations for each school and the school resource officers at that school will be responsible at that point in time for fingerprinting all school employees,” Weaver said.