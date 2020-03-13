AMORY – Amory voters will decide May 12 if they want the city to participate in a tourism tax, which would create funds for improvements to current ball fields by adding a two-percent levy on hotel and motel accommodations and at restaurants.
The board of aldermen adopted a resolution March 3 declaring an intention to levy a tourism tax, as authorized by Mississippi Senate Bill 3086. Aldermen also approved the special election date for the issue, which will be held at the Old Armory.
Funds from a potential tourism tax can only be used for tourism or parks and recreation improvements, and they cannot be given to another entity for advertising or beautification.
The referendum would have to have a minimum of 60 percent approval by the electorate to be adopted.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said after the meeting the state will receive that money from the businesses, take off the three percent processing fee for the state and return the money to the city. This money must be kept in a separate fund, and a complete record of expenditures and receipts must be kept for audit.
The request was approved without discussion.
March 27 is the potential date that the city clerk’s office will receive absentee ballots for voting in the office during normal operating hours. The office will be open April 11 for voter registration for those not registered.
Due to Easter holidays, April 14 is the last date to register in order to be able to vote in this special election.
On April 16 at 5:30 p.m., the City of Amory will be testing the machines for the election. The city clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting May 2 and 9. May 9 is the deadline to vote in person for absentee voting.
May 11 at 5 p.m. is the deadline for receiving absentee voting by mail.
Those who are unsure if they’re registered to vote should call 256-5721 (option 8).
In other business, an agenda item on the city clerk’s list included requesting permission to advertise for and hold a public hearing April 7 for Ordinance 1725.
“The ordinance is an amendment to the new construction and fire codes that were adopted to require bonds for plumbers and electricians. It wasn’t specified in the codes that were adopted,” Morgan said.
Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss made his annual appeal for residents to clean up their properties as the city prepares for the Amory Railroad Festival next month. He furthermore asked public works director Glenn Smith for an update on the city’s efforts on cleanup work.
“Maintenance work is proceeding as weather permits. It’s been raining every other day, and flood mitigation work is still our top priority,” Smith said.