AMORY – During its Sept. 14 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to extend the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency through Oct. 14. Gov. Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s state of emergency for an additional 30 days the previous week.
Amory’s state of emergency order, which went into effect in late August, was originally set to expire Sept. 14 at 11:59 p.m. before last week’s board action.
“This is the reason that we have postponed some other (events) and conversations,” said Mayor Cory Glenn.
Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle updated aldermen on revised plans for the ChiliFest, which is requested to be held Oct. 26. An events permit for ChiliFest was tabled at the last board meeting.
“We do have COVID stipulations in place for this event. We also extended the lease to cover the block to the end of Frisco Park. We have plenty of room from the Amory Main Street office in Vinegar Bend to Frisco Park to spread out the booths. We will have individual cups with lids (for chili tasting) and individually wrapped spoons, as well as (hand sanitizer) at each booth. We are also pre-selling tickets to avoid people gathering at a ticket booth,” Riddle said.
The board again voted to table approval of the ChiliFest permit for another week while COVID-19 infection rates continue to be tabulated.
On a related topic, Glenn said the Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s Color Blaze 5K run, originally scheduled for Oct. 9, is rescheduled for March 2022, with the exact date to be determined.
In other business, the board approved the appointment of Cheryl Howell to a seat on the Amory Regional Museum Advisory Board. Her term of service will be from Oct. 1 until Sept. 30, 2026.
The aldermen approved and adopted the general city and water department budgets for Fiscal Year 2022. City clerk Jamie Morgan said no changes were made since the budgets were presented for consideration during a Sept. 7 public hearing.