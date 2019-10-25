AMORY – The board of aldermen approved a resolution Oct. 15 to enter into an agreement authorizing the city to use Municipal Intercept Company, a third-party debt collector commissioned by the state to recover debts owed to the city such as old fines and delinquent water bills.
Per state legislation, counties and municipalities are authorized to submit certain debts owed to them to the Mississippi Department of Revenue for collection through a setoff against the debtor’s state income tax refund.
According to city clerk Jamie Morgan, debts the city will try to collect include old fines, water bills and personal property taxes that were never paid.
“We have accumulated a lot of unpaid personal property taxes levied against businesses that have dissolved,” she said. “The state-selected collector is beginning with the largest municipalities in the state. Other municipalities will be served on a first-come, first-served basis as they sign up.”
Locally, the state-selected collector can go further back in pursuing debts than American Municipal Services, the debt collector commissioned by the city last year to help recoup delinquent municipal court fines.
In other business, assistant police chief Nick Weaver requested permission to review and sign an agreement with Mississippi Interactive, LLC and the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services to participate in the E-Crash reporting system. Through E-Crash, insurance companies may go online to obtain motor vehicle accident reports. He said the city will still get its fee while not having to mail out printed copies of the reports.
“It is an option for private citizens, but local residents can still get a free copy by coming by the police department,” he said.
Public works director Glen Smith said he is beginning monthly tracking of activities of Monroe County Work Center inmates helping city crews. He said four inmates are currently working with city crews, helping with the leaf truck, picking up litter and cleaning ditches.
“My least favorite thing in the world is litter. It’s ugly and costs the city money,” said Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham.