AMORY – Streaming music at Frisco Park will soon add to its atmosphere. The board of aldermen approved March 15 to purchase a service through StreetSounds®, which streams audio from subscription services.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said the music will be broadcast from two different locations in the park.
“It will be sufficient so that you will be able to hear it throughout the park,” she said.
Morgan and Mayor Corey Glenn added it is a similar system to those recently installed in Fulton, Booneville and Pontotoc.
“This is also a system that can be expanded to carry down Main Street,” he said.
In other business, Amory Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle’s event application and lease agreement was approved for the Mudbugs on Main crawfish festival to be held April 30.
“Not much has changed from last year. We will be doing it from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. this year instead of 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. that was done last year," she said.
Riddle said the lease will cover the area from Mississippi Men Clothing Company at Vinegar Bend to 3rd Avenue North, encompassing the parking lot behind Panda Buffet.
“We thought that area worked great for us last year. Not closing the streets as early as last year will give the businesses on that block a little more traffic," she said.
A limited number of tickets are available at Willow at Merle Norman, Alfa Insurance, Southern Mags, Southern Crossing Outfitters, Shelter Insurance, All That & A Little More and the Amory Main Street office.
Glenn complimented Riddle for last year’s event, saying it was carried out seamlessly and attracted great participation.
“We’re hoping to double it this year and keeping our fingers crossed for better weather,” she said.
Amory Parks and Recreation Director Rory Thornton shared an update on progress on the Panther Park project.
“The concrete work quotes are in, and we’re about to get the go-ahead on the dirt work now. The playground (equipment) is scheduled to be here April 25,” he said.
Glenn expressed his appreciation to Thornton and Morgan for their work on the project.
“It’s going to be a really nice asset to the city, and we’re excited about it,” he said.
In a related matter, Morgan received the board’s approval for high school student volunteers with Kiwanis Builders’ Club to assist Amory Parks and Recreation Department crews in community projects, such as painting storm shelters, cleaning and painting concession stands and doing maintenance work on the Northeast Mississippi Nature and Interpretive Trail.
Burdine Street resident Roger Miller presented a petition circulated among his neighbors requesting action from the city regarding business activity in the neighborhood, which he said is not in compliance with the zoning ordinance.
“We have gotten a petition up regarding the property at 1211 Glenn Drive, which is being used as commercial. It is supposed to be a residential area. They have all kinds of vehicles parked there. They are working back there and even have a Port-a-John back there," he said.
Miller asked the aldermen to visit the location and come back with an opinion about it. He furthermore said those who signed the petition asked for the nonconforming use to be removed.
“Having spoken with Mr. Leon a time or two, he told me that he had a working agreement with the adjacent commercial property (Behold Home Furnishings),” Glenn said. “I think that’s the way he enters the property. There are a couple of trailers on the commercial property, but the lot that he has fenced in would be considered to be in opposition to the code.”
The aldermen tabled the item pending further investigation.
Glenn advised the board to be aware of other similar situations in wards 1, 2 and 3 and to exercise equity in any actions taken on behalf of Miller’s petition.
The city public works department also received approval for various street repair projects throughout town, including McAlpine Drive, True Temper Drive and some alleyways.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Mike Edgeworth asked for markers to be placed along 10th Avenue North going up the hill from Main Street per requests from motorists complaining of poor visibility in the area at night.
Board attorney Sam Griffie brought attention to a vacancy created on the Amory Municipal Library Advisory Board and CREATE Foundation fund committee when the city’s representative, former Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss, retired.
Griffie asked for librarian Ruby Holman’s input for clarification on the matter.
“We have been advised by the CREATE Foundation that we have representation from one of the aldermen on the James Victor and Elizabeth Louise Smith Endowment Fund,” she said.
The board appointed Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods to fill the position.