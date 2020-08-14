AMORY – During the week of July 4, the Amory Police Department received approximately 50 calls complaining about noise caused by fireworks. During its Aug. 4 meeting, the board of aldermen took action to add stricter penalties to the city’s existing fireworks ordinance.
“We didn’t even get to answer all the calls. We didn’t have enough officers on duty,” said assistant police chief Nick Weaver.
He suspected people’s cabin fever linked to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to more people shooting fireworks and the subsequent number of complaints police received.
The APD usually responds to an increased number of calls on holidays involving fireworks.
“It hadn’t been near this bad before. It was an extra burden on us,” Weaver said.
City attorney Sam Griffie said the new fireworks ordinance tracks the previous one but has fines and penalties added for violations that were not specified before and had to be determined by the municipal judge.
City clerk Jamie Morgan added there is possible jail time for chronic violators. Violations are classified as a misdemeanor offense for which a citation will be issued.
Per Ordinance 1731, convicted violators will be subject to a fine of not less than $100 for the first offense; not less than $200 for a second offense; and not more than $300 for a third and subsequent offense or imprisonment not exceeding 90 days, or both.
“Enforcement has some teeth in it now,” said Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham.
In other business, the aldermen reappointed Carl Cadden to the Amory Regional Museum Advisory Board and Roy Starks to the Amory Development Advisory Board. Vacancies remain on the Frisco Park Advisory Board and the development advisory board.
Aldermen also approved underwriting emergency medical training at Itawamba Community College’s Tupelo campus for four Amory firefighters.
“The training is a requirement for a rank position now,” said Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill.
On behalf of the police department, Weaver expressed appreciation to all city departments for assistance during the funeral of Monroe County deputy Dylan Pickle July 30.
“It did not go unnoticed,” he said.