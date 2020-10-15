AMORY – The board of aldermen approved city clerk Jamie Morgan’s request Oct. 6 to accept Mississippi Emergency Relief Program Grant funds totaling $171,355.28.
According to a press release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), through the Mississippi Legislature’s House Bill 1799 and Senate Bill 3047, MEMA was allocated $70 million from the CARES Act to assist counties and municipalities with their COVID-19 expenses. Monroe County’s total allocation was $504,767.30.
“Senate Bill 3047 is the Senate bill that directs these funds,” Morgan said later.
The funding provides for public safety employees’ salary reimbursements and extra expenses incurred.
The press release continued to state public safety officials continue to serve on the front lines to slow the spread of COVID-19, and each one of them has been tasked with extra burdens in their already difficult jobs because of COVID-19. It added everyone is ready for a quick return to normalcy, but it’s unknown what the future of the pandemic holds.
Morgan said an application has also been made for relief funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is still pending.
In other business, aldermen approved the bond engagement resolution drafted by city attorney Sam Griffie to employ the firms of Butler Snow and Government Consultants, Inc. to raise money for the purpose of providing funds for improving, repairing and extending the electric generation, transmission and distribution system of the city.
The board also approved the bond intent resolution drafted by Griffie announced at the previous meeting which set the amount of the general obligation bond for the project. The total amount was adjusted to a maximum of $6 million from the previously announced estimate of $7 million.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen was approved to hire two new officers. Morgan said the addition of officers Brandon Samuell and Herbert Weaver will have the Amory Police Department fully staffed again.
Mayor Brad Blalock received approval to hire Leigh Ann Bishop as new administrative assistant in his office to replace current administrative assistant Cassie Sawyer, who has moved out of state.