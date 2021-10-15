AMORY – During Oct. 5’s board of aldermen meeting, Amory City Planner David Moore received approval to make traffic signal changes at a couple of intersections on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
He said a Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic study recommended that traffic lights at the intersections of G and K avenues and Martin Luther King Boulevard be converted to four-way stops.
Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell recommended since the traffic lights in place are nearing the end of their lifespan that they simply be changed to flashing red until they are no longer functioning. His suggestion was approved with a 3-1 vote.
The flashing red light will be supplemented by stop signs at these intersections. When the light no longer functions, it will be taken down. City clerk Jamie Morgan estimated the current cost of replacing a control box to be approximately $50,000.
In other business, the board appointed Penny Leech Garth to a position on the city development committee. The committee, which combines the former board of adjustments and planning commission, has been operating with nine members although as many as 15 members can serve.
Morgan said the previously approved First Friends Walk and 5K Run has been rescheduled for Nov. 6.
She also received approval to apply for a number of grants, including those from the Walmart Strategic Initiatives Fund, 2022 Port Infrastructure Development and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Tourism and Outdoor Recreation.
The Walmart grants are for as much as $60,000 each for planned improvements to basketball courts at West Amory Community Center and a citywide security camera system.
Morgan also received approval for police investigator Don Meredith to apply for the Bullet-proof Vest Grant Program through the Bureau of Justice Assistance to replace vests worn by officers on duty. Assistant police chief Nick Weaver said the Amory Police Department replaces five to six vests per year.
Morgan also received approval to apply for additional Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to assist in COVID-19-related expenses at City Hall.