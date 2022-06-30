AMORY – Local Amory ministries will benefit through the Tennessee Valley Authority’s community care fund, which provided a $15,000 grant to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi last week. The presentation was made during June 21’s board of aldermen meeting, which was followed up with a United Way proposal for a learning trail at one of the city’s parks.
After introducing TVA representatives, Mark Brown and Carolyn Ward, and United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker, City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King explained how TVA has contributed locally during the past couple of years.
“TVA has done several community care fund outreach programs since COVID. TVA has come together with the local power company, board of aldermen and the mayor to make this partnership. They have done two $10,000 grants in the past and are here to put in another $15,000 into United Way.
“That money will go into local programs, such as the CHANGE program at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, First Baptist Church missions center activity program and the Amory Food Pantry. We’re very proud of this partnership to serve needy citizens of our community,” King said.
Ward shared her thoughts regarding the most recent donation.
“We’re looking forward to putting our feet on the ground with the people here to find out what you have a passion for and how you serve your community,” she said.
Parker expressed her appreciation for the partnership with TVA.
“TVA has been one of our best partners. This is the third time they have responded to our request. They have provided hundreds of meals to our Gilmore hospital workers during the COVID pandemic and have helped patients get to the kidney dialysis center at Aberdeen. They have gone far and wide, and we thank them so much,” she said.
Parker presented another United Way project for consideration of the aldermen to partner with the Amory Parks and Recreation Department to provide a learning trail for Amory, which would be similar to others in Belmont, Fulton, Pontotoc and Tupelo.
“It’s called a Born Learning Trail. We provide everything for this trail to go into a park of your choosing. Preschoolers and their parents can walk the trail while they’re in the park. There will be activities for them to do. All we need is a sidewalk,” she said.
Parker said that United Way follows up with a community celebration for a couple of hours upon completion of construction.
Mayor Corey Glenn welcomed the proposal and promised to have Parker return for a follow-up presentation once city officials decide on a location for the project.
In other business, Valerie Jaynes was appointed to another term on the Amory Municipal Library Board. The new term will extend to the end of July 2027.
The board also tabled further discussion of a proposed fence around the children’s play area at Panther Park pending further research.