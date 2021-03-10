AMORY – An approved April event will give way to a springtime tradition throughout the south through the upcoming Mudbugs on Main. During its March 2 meeting, the board of aldermen approved for the crawfish event sponsored by Amory Main Street.
“We have a two-part request for a lease for certain public areas around 3rd Street North and 3rd Avenue North in the Vinegar Bend vicinity for April 24, along with an alcohol permit for the event as well,” said Amory Main Street President Dr. Tommy Fugett, who requested approval for the event application.
He projected tentative hours for the event to run from 4 until 10 p.m. April 24, adding alcohol sales will be limited to a beer garden in a separate space from the crawfish sales point. Alcohol sales will be entirely separate from ticket sales for the crawfish and sides. Drink tickets accompanying the crawfish will be for water or soft drinks.
“All food and drink sales will be limited to a leased parking lot. There will be no vendors in the street,” Fugett said.
He likened the overall scale of Mudbugs on Main to be similar to ChiliFest rather than to the Amory Railroad Festival. Other food options will be provided by nearby restaurants alongside Main Street. Other activities, such as inflatable jumpers and a cornhole tournament, are also being planned.
In other business, the board approved a request to waive fees for rental of the West Amory Community Center March 10 for Access Family Health Services to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. A follow-up date for the second dose is to be announced.
After the meeting, Ward 2 Alderman John Darden expressed his appreciation of Sen. Hob Bryan for efforts to make the vaccination event possible.
During his input, Ward 1 Alderman Buddy Carlisle inquired about making repairs to the gazebo at McAlpine Lake.
“We had applied for a grant prior to COVID and have since reapplied,” said Mayor Brad Blalock. “We were going to attempt to build a new structure there and move the existing structure to the triangle between the lake and the walking track. We may be able to put some Band-aids on it until we find out whether we get the grant.”