AMORY – The board of aldermen adopted Rental Ordinance 1733, known as the Rental Inspection and Property Licensing Act, Jan. 19 after a public hearing at which no comments were made.
Provisions of the ordinance call for owners of rental units in Amory to comply with all housing codes of the City of Amory. It also includes technical codes of the city in effect at the time building permits were issued including building, electrical, plumbing, mechanical codes and zoning ordinances.
Rental properties will be required to be registered with the city and may be inspected every two years. Per the ordinance, each registered property that is inspected may be charged an inspection fee of $25.
The ordinance is set to take effect and be enforced beginning Feb. 18, which is 30 days from adoption.
In other business, Patti Parker, president of United Way of Northeast Mississippi, appeared before the board with campaign director Mike Mitchell to accept another donation from the City of Amory Utilities.
“Last spring, TVA announced that it would be partnering with local power companies to provide money to meet hardships caused by the COVID pandemic. TVA has approved another round,” said Amory Utilities Manager Mike King.
Parker expressed appreciation to King for helping steer United Way through the application process.
“It takes people to help us take advantage of those programs that are out there,” she said. “Over $15,000 has been distributed for direct assistance to families in Monroe County. Forty-five thousand dollars went back into organizations such as Amory Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels. We’ve just completed our second day of our program at [North Mississippi Medical Center] Gilmore–Amory called Feeding the Front Lines where we provided 152 meals to workers in the COVID ward.”
Parker said the recent merger of United Way of Greater Monroe County into United Way of Northeast Mississippi has been beneficial.
“We’ve been able to do so much more in Monroe County with our merger. For example, we were able to put over $182,000 back into Monroe County agencies in 2020,” she said.
Mitchell is glad to be on board representing Parker to Monroe County friends.
“I’ve been involved in nine campaigns, and it’s really exciting for us to have Monroe County as a part of us,” he said.
In other business, Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss requested for the meeting to be adjourned in memory of the late Thomas Griffith, who served as mayor from 1977 to 2005.