AMORY – Amory Public Works Director Glen Smith briefed the board of aldermen Dec. 3 on progress of city repaving projects currently underway. Streets milled and resurfaced through this round of work include Earl Frye Boulevard, Maple Street from Boulevard Drive to Thomas, Crystal Street, Stratford Lane and Tschudi Road.
“We wish we could respond to every need, but we have only so much money,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham asked about traffic re-routing options for Tschudi Road during the repaving project.
“It’s so narrow,” he said.
Per inquiry of Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss, Smith assured the board that crews are busy picking up leaves and cleaning ditches to avoid potential flooding problems during the winter to come.
Mayor Brad Blalock raised the need for putting out a new city map, since current supplies are dwindling.
“The map needs updating,” he said.
Aldermen approved for city clerk Jamie Morgan to increase compensation for poll workers working city elections to $125 per worker for each election, per state law, not including additional amounts of $10 paid to receiving and returning managers.
“This action is to match compensation for poll workers paid by the county,” she said.
Fire chief Zack McGonagill received approval for payment to contractors for work at the new training building adjacent to the Jimmy Bost Training Center alongside Waterway Drive. Exterior gravel work is underway as interior finishing work is being performed.
The project received funding last year from a Healthy Heroes grant secured with the assistance of city clerk Jamie Morgan from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.