AMORY – The board of aldermen voted April 20 to move forward with a flood drainage study proposal from Cook Coggin Engineering as several residents were present to appeal for the city to get something done about persistent flooding problems.
“It’s a major problem, and we’re not going away until it’s fixed,” said Jerry Lewis.
Mayor Brad Blalock rehearsed earlier discussion with the aldermen that drainage work would have to be done simultaneously along Burkett Creek and the Roundhouse Branch along Highway 278.
City officials and county supervisors B.R. Richey and Hosea Bogan previously met with representatives from the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD) to explore options for improving drainage on the outskirts of town. Blalock said TRVWMD would make the improvements simultaneously at both sites following the board of supervisors’ approval of a resolution for the project.
Blalock will also approach consulting engineer Randy Hollis of Baton Rouge, Louisiana for help in doing the drainage study.
Lewis was encouraged by Blalock’s promise for action on the problem but still expressed his frustration.
“I appreciate the help, but it’s gone on too long,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham raised the issue of funding the undertaking, which has increased in scope and complexity through the years.
“We don’t have the money to do this. We’ll have to look at a bond issue,” he said.
Blalock said the city has both positive and negative aspects that could play into getting funding.
“Our socio-economic status is good, but the bad thing is that a good status kicks us down the list for applying for grant money. We can get creative with using smaller grants to generate required matching money to get bigger grants, but we need to find out the projected overall cost first,” he said.
Blalock expects the engineering study to be done in approximately a month.
City planner David Moore emphasized caution in addressing the concerns of the flood-weary citizens.
“We’re looking at a way of solving your problems without increasing problems for others,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved emergency use of services from RJ Corman Railroad Group for removal of rail cars and track repair in the wake of a previous train derailment alongside Waterway Drive. The cost of repairs was reported to be approximately $51,000.
City clerk Jamie Morgan said an upcoming job fair will be held at Frisco Park May 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be multiple businesses at the pavilion, including City of Amory for multiple positions that are open. Employers who are interested in coming to set up at the event may register by calling the city clerk’s office at 662-256-5721 – option 8.
“Some jobs will be paying as much as $25 per hour,” she said.
Moore also received approval to grant permits to C-Spire Fiber Build for installation of broad band fiber at Highway 278 and Cotton Gin Port Road to serve Hatley Attendance Center.