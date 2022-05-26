Jessie Russell asks the Amory Board of Aldermen last week to consider installing a fence around Panther Park's playground. Her request received a positive response but was tabled for later action pending a budget review.
AMORY – A concerned parent asked for the board of aldermen’s consideration May 17 for a fence to be installed around Panther Park, which is currently under construction near Amory High School.
“I am proposing that the new park be fenced in for the safety of all children. I believe it would make parents feel relieved to know that their children are in a safe area. We would love for our son to have a chance to run freely and play freely,” said Jessie Russell, who is the mother of a special needs child with autism.
Mayor Corey Glenn said the idea of a fence had not been given a lot of thought due to the secondary road that passes between Panther Park and Boulevard Drive
“I think it’s a great idea, and we’ll definitely look into it,” said Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell.
Glenn said city officials will check into the cost and revisit the request at a future meeting. The board voted to table the request pending the budget review.
In a related item pertaining to Panther Park, aldermen approved issuing payment to Moonshot Recreation per their bid in the amount of $172,700, as well as payment of $6,000 to Ecologics for the installation work.
Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox requested authority to hire a part-time employee to fill the vacancy left by a retirement last fall. Bryan Mathison, who is a graduate student in history at Mississippi State University, was approved to be hired.
Glenn opened a public hearing for the adoption of Ordinance 1742 that reclassifies the vicinity of 507 Third St. South from zone R-2 to B-1. He received no comment, and the ordinance was approved.
Aldermen tabled action regarding a resolution of the City of Amory and Monroe County requesting Three Rivers Solid Waste Management Authority to amend the solid waste plan for Akers Railroad Tie Chipping facility. After discussion, city officials agreed to monitor a grinder operation to ensure compliance with regulations that apply.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham voiced his concern about the possible noise level since the site is located in his ward near North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory and two long-term care facilities.
“If there’s a problem, it will need to be moved,” Glenn said.
The question of what constitutes excessive noise was left unresolved since the city does not have a noise ordinance.