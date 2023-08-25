AMORY – During Aug. 15’s board of aldermen meeting, city officials heard citizens’ complaints regarding recovery from March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Marsha Brantley and Tracy Hadley spoke on behalf of Moore Manor residents, who filled the back three rows of the board room. Concerns centered around the timing of when a village of mobile homes will be available for the residents to use.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Operations Supervisor Robin Smith was also on hand to brief city officials and residents on progress.
“People are frustrated. We hear this all the time. It always takes way longer than anybody wants when we’re getting trailers in,” she said.
Smith recommended for all applicants to check FEMA’s website for updates.
“I think the frustration comes from not knowing the when. The other frustration concerns when Moore Manor will be rebuilt,” Hadley said.
She added all of the residents would have to move out of Moore Manor so that FEMA can determine if the units are still habitable and then do an air quality assessment.
Mayor Corey Glenn said project calendar dates get moved every time he has a conversation with the property manager, which makes it difficult to give a timeline to displaced residents. He said the most recent goal set for Moore Manor to be fully populated again is Christmas.
“At the beginning of the phone call, it was going to be Sept. 1 but by the end of that call, it was Sept. 30,” he said recapping a recent telephone conversation.
Hadley suggested that the city’s outreach should be directed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“In a perfect world, we would like to have that done by the end of the year, but it’s not going to happen that quickly. The property must be vacated, cleaned and then air quality testing scheduled. We don’t have a permanent date,” she said.
Glenn said since Moore Manor falls under state and federal jurisdiction, the city cannot control what happens there.
Hadley stressed continuing community involvement as the city works through the process.
“We need some Indians and not all chiefs,” she said.
Glenn took that cue to urge all concerned citizens to attend town hall meetings scheduled for the following two evenings.
“The feedback received from the community will assist us in pursuing grants. We need a time of sincerely talking about it instead of bashing somebody. We need to assess what has been accomplished, as well as what remains to be accomplished – all in a constructive manner,” he said.
Hadley asked if the approach could follow a more unified manner rather than polarizing the population between Amory and West Amory.
Glenn said the intent was not to isolate one side of town from another but rather to reach out by hosting meetings for every ward. He said the limitations of both time and available city-owned venues artificially create the mentality that stigmatizes the citizens on the city’s west side.
“To be more precise, each ward has its own individual needs. It’s not just about Ward 2; wards 1 and 3 also have their own particular needs. The fact that many people can walk to the community center in Ward 2 gives opportunity to the logistics there as well,” he said.
Smith offered reassurance that progress has been made since she returned to Monroe County after rotating to another assignment for a few weeks.
“The progress made here is astounding. I had never seen so much debris following a storm, particularly all the downed trees. The reality here is ‘Wow!,’” she said.
Glenn chimed in with Smith’s sentiments.
“It’s not a perfect scenario. We all work tirelessly around the clock and will continue to do so,” he said.
