AMORY – During its Feb. 18 meeting, the board of aldermen approved three site plans for businesses planning to sell alcoholic beverages. A bigger talking point, though, centered on requests for three event permits to allow alcoholic beverages at city-owned community centers.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen raised a concern as to who would provide security at these events. Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill agreed security is necessary but should be the responsibility of events’ hosts.
“We need to take small steps with this,” he said.
The discussion ranged from defining what events are public and private to formulating stipulations for security and insurance to protect public property, as well as the welfare of guests attending the events.
City clerk Jamie Morgan recommended that stipulations be included to ensure a private event is not to be advertised to the public, which would include via social media posts.
“We need to simplify the process,” Bowen said.
The board approved the event permits pending receipt of insurance and bonded security.
Morgan emphasized that applications for event permits must be submitted a minimum of 45 days before the event is scheduled.
Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill added a reminder on his part of the agenda for all new and existing businesses to check with the building inspector’s office and the fire department to ensure that changes planned comply with the latest building codes per Ordinance 1718.
Ordinances 1718 and 1723 are requirements for building, electrical and fire prevention that were updated and adopted as of April 16, 2019. A link to the checklist for construction permits may be accessed by visiting www.cityofamoryms.com/amory-proud/residential-services.
“We want to get the word out there to prevent misunderstandings,” said Mayor Brad Blalock.
In other business, aldermen approved the application for a Mississippi Recreational Trails Program Grant in partnership with Wildlife Mississippi and the Amory School District for McAlpine Lake and the Amory School District walking track.
“The grant will provide for informational and educational signs similar to those at the Northeast Mississippi Nature Trail,” Morgan said.