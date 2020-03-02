Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.