A few of Amory High School's younger fans share their excitement during last Friday's homecoming parade. The Amory Board of Aldermen held a special-called meeting last week to approve for the event to be held on Main Street. Event permits were a discussion point of last week's meeting, with action regarding some annual fall events tabled until the next meeting.
AMORY – While fall typically brings forth a number of community events, the board of aldermen are taking several into consideration before granting final approval.
During its Sept. 7 meeting, the board discussed applications for event permits submitted on behalf of Amory Main Street for its ChiliFest, the Amory School District for its homecoming parade, First Friends Respite Center for its annual 5K run/walk and the Junior Auxiliary of Amory for its Color Blaze 5K run.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham expressed concerns for hosting large groups while the numbers of infections and deaths due to COVID-19 are still increasing.
Aldermen voted to approve the permit for the First Friends event, scheduled for Sept. 18, while tabling approval for ChiliFest and the Color Blaze 5K until the next meeting.
Last Tuesday, the homecoming parade was approved to be held at the high school, per the school’s suggestion.
During a special-called meeting later in the week, however, a 4-1 vote passed to allow for the homecoming parade to be held on Main Street last Friday.
The aldermen also approved the application for street closure for the St. James United Methodist Church mobile food drive set for Sept. 24.
Streets affected by the event permit/street closure application are A and F avenues and 111th Street. Traffic will enter on to 111th Street from A Avenue, then turn left onto F Avenue past the church to exit onto Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Patrons will not exit their vehicles, and workers will wear personal protection equipment.
The city issued a COVID-19 state of emergency, effective from Aug. 17-Sept. 14, and one of its conditions was all special events held within the City of Amory on any city-owned property must have been applied for and received individual board approval on a case-by-case basis.
In other business during Sept. 7’s meeting, the board granted permission for city clerk Jamie Morgan to apply for a reallocation for Homeland Security grant funds in an amount as much as $51,865 for a citywide camera system to assist in the prevention of disaster, catastrophic or terrorist events.