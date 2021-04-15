AMORY – While recent rains have caused flooding issues throughout parts of Monroe County, Amory has not been spared. During the board of aldermen’s April 7 meeting, Amory Public Works Director Glenn Smith gave reports about drainage issues during the recent weather systems.
“We met with representatives from the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District (TRVWMD), along with supervisors B.R. Richey and Hosea Bogan and city officials in Mayor Brad Blalock’s office. We explored options for improving drainage on the outskirts of town. They are going to do some research on it and come to look at where the water drains,” he said.
Blalock said existing drainage structures seem to be working but they are not moving water quickly enough to alleviate flooding after heavy rains.
“We went over some maps and decided to follow their (TRVWMD’s) recommendation to work the project backwards in cleaning out the ditches that lead to the channels on the north and south sides of town that lead to the waterway, beginning at the point where the storm water flows into the waterway. They can’t do anything without the county requesting it, so we requested through [Monroe County Road Manager] Daniel [Williams] to request the board [of supervisors] to request this organization to get those things done,” he said.
Blalock furthermore said TRVWMD would try to make the improvements simultaneously at both north and south sites.
“If you do the south end without doing the north end, then you push more water to the south. If you do the north end without doing the south end, then you push more water to the north,” he said.
During April 9’s board of supervisors meeting, county officials approved the request to clean out Burkett Creek.
Additionally, Blalock said disposal of dredged materials is prohibited in wetlands by federal law.
“That’s one piece of the puzzle in trying to alleviate some of the drainage in Amory,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham asked about other options available for disposal of dredged materials near wetlands. Blalock said a permit would have to be obtained from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
City utilities manager Mike King followed up on the discussion by saying that dump trucks would not be permitted in wetlands, so excavators would have to maneuver their way to the work site on mats to minimize damage to wetlands or levees.
Blalock added that the drainage work would help near the area of Maple Street, which has chronic flooding issues.
“We’ve dealt with that for years. We’ve contacted Cook Coggin Engineers to study it to determine what our options are there,” he said.
Moreover, the drainage maps the city works with date back to 1978, according to city planner David Moore.
“They are pre-waterway. A lot of things have changed. We need to look at having a new drainage plan done for the city where we could model flows. We need maps reflecting current improvements to make informed decisions,” King said.
He furthermore pointed out that some of the flooding problems are due to the fact that many of the suggested drainage improvements per the 1978 maps were never enacted.
“If we go through with this, we need to figure out a way to enact some of it to make it worth doing,” King said.
Blalock added a final point about undermining a sewer line manhole at River Birch, which also needs to be studied and addressed. King agreed that there are some erosion problems there that need to be corrected.
Bingham asked for another area in his ward to be studied for drainage improvements.
“Look at 5th Avenue South and Boulevard. It’s a mess. It’s never going to drain until it’s fixed,” he said.
In other business, aldermen approved an application by the city for a multimodal grant for 2022 and also approved Cook Coggin Engineers as engineer for the project.
The board approved Moore’s requests to grant permits to C-Spire to install underground internet fiber at locations approved by the Amory Utilities and Public Works Department, including 6th Avenue at Highway 278; 3rd and 4th Streets North at 2nd Avenue; and Amory Middle School.
Ward 2 Alderman John Darden asked for improvements to be considered for the dilapidated paving at Tschudi Courts. Blalock replied that the city would not be able to act on that since the neighborhood is still governed by a privately-owned housing authority.
The aldermen also approved for Walgreen’s Pharmacy to give COVID-19 vaccinations to city employees in the board room at city hall.
“I hope that goes over well. We need to get people vaccinated,” Bingham said.