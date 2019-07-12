AMORY – With rising summertime temperatures comes the increasing number of children using Frisco Park’s interactive water fountain. During its July 2 meeting, the board of aldermen discussed the need for increased safety with pedestrians in and out of the park.
Ward 3 Alderman Tony Poss started the conversation by inquiring about the placement of low-profile speed bumps to slow traffic in the area where pedestrians must cross traffic lanes near the fire station to use the public restrooms adjacent to the police station.
Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill concurred with Poss’ concern.
“Traffic has picked up tremendously since the splash pad was built,” he said.
According to city clerk Jamie Morgan, the splash pad is attracting people from beyond the local community, and out-of-town drivers aren’t always aware of the traffic pattern around City Hall, which is counter-clockwise. She is studying the traffic situation with the police and fire department staffs to determine the most effective combination of traffic control using signs and bump stops.
“The small building next to the stage is a family bathroom,” she said after the meeting. “The sign may not be up yet, but it is available for public use. We’re concerned about the safety of the public, especially children, crossing traffic lanes to use the other bathrooms.”
Public works director Glen Smith agreed to have options ready to present at the next meeting.
In other business, aldermen approved to sponsor a table for a July 11 luncheon in Tupelo for the Mud & Magnolias’ Influential Women Luncheon 2019. Amory Main Street Director Alyssa Benedict was named as one of 20 finalists for the award to be presented at the luncheon.
“It’s sort of a big deal. We approve ads for others that aren’t always from Amory, so I feel we need to take this opportunity to support our own Main Street director,” said Mayor Brad Blalock.
Benedict was surprised at the news of her nomination.
“It’s an honor. I was flattered,” she said.
Benedict is in her second year serving as director of Amory Main Street.